High Tide Restaurant and Bar closed due to renovations

The popular High Tide Restaurant on the Brewer waterfront is closed due to renovations.

When they first started thinking about renovating, it was new windows that they had in mind.

Now, the process has turned into a brand new dining room and bar area.

While they are currently closed their goal is to be back open by the middle of next week.

General Manager, Brittany Levasseur says, "if we are going to vamp up our menu with new pasta and all these new dishes why not vamp up the whole restaurant? So we have a whole new bar going in, whole new dining room, we are going to have some booths coming in to make it a little more comfortable and family-friendly in our dining room. So, we are pretty excited about it."

To keep up with the renovation process you can go to High Tide on Facebook.