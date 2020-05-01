High School makes and donates face shields to Machias hospital

Community helping community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's another example-

When the physical sciences teacher at Machias Memorial High School asked if his local hospital could use face shields, the answer was a very loud YES.

That's when Jim Lenke got to work with the school's 3-D printer.

He designed visors with notches across the front of them. They can be easily decontaminated and replaced.

"We were prepared to pay for the visors, but Mr. Lenke talked with Principal Brian Leavitt and he waived all costs," says DECH CEO Steve Lail. "It's pretty amazing, really."

The first round of printed face shields were given to workers in the Down East Community Hospital lab, ER and the cardiopulmonary departments.

"We love these face shields and are grateful for and proud of our community that just keeps on giving," says Carrie Cassidy, Emergency Department Director.

More are on the way to front line staff on the inpatient floor of the hospital.

