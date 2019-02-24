High School Basketball Tournament boosts local economy

"February comes around and tournament time and everybody looks forward to it."

With school vacation and the annual Maine High School Basketball tournament wrapping up, businesses in Bangor are relaxing after a busy week.

Hotels, restaurants, and shops see a huge increase in sales during this one week in February where folks come to town for the tournament.

"It has been a great week. A lot of good teams coming into town and of course the local teams, some of them did really well also. So, it has been a great week. It's a good boost and kind of kicks off the rest of the season."

Seasons Bar and Grill says it is one of their busiest times of the year and they are ahead in sales compared to last season.

"Definitely a little bit ahead of last year so that is how we measure our sales how did you do last year just like sports team it is always about this year."

Hollywood Casino also says this week has been crazy for them.

"We are right across the street from the Cross Center so we have seen a whole lot of people coming here packing our restaurants, Hops House, Take-Two, and the buffet have been packed."

This past weekend even topped when they ring in the new year.

"I actually had a lot of my team telling me last night that they thought that this weekend was busier for us than New Year's Eve which is traditionally the casinos biggest night of the year."

We are told tourney week is always a big deal.

"Really get this influx of extra people, shoppers, eaters, diners, that come here for the week that aren't here regularly and so it really provides a much-needed boost to the local economy during a typically slow season."

