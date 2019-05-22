Hidden Heroes campaign supports caregivers of veterans with event at Moe's BBQ

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is teaming up with Moe's barbeque to reach out to caregivers of military veterans.

The Hidden Heroes campaign aims to provide support to those who care for veterans.

Information and resources will be provided at Moe's Barbecue on Broadway this Saturday from 2 to 4.

Caregivers can also receive a free meal.

Marjorie Pennington will be at Moe’s Saturday representing the campaign.

"Sometimes I guess that they don’t recognize that they are a caregiver. If you're distributing medication, medical appointments, making sure that their daily living is taken care of you are a caregiver and we want you to sign up at hiddenheroes.org so that way you can be recognized we can provide you with resources and give you that support that you need."

If you're a caregiver you can get the certificate for a free meal at Moe's by sending an e-mail to Pennington2003@gmail.com and using the subject line Moe's BBQ.