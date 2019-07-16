Herring Gut Learning Center teaches kids all about math and science

The Herring Gut Learning Center in St. George teaches kids about science and math.

From growing plants on land, and in water. To learning about the planet's oceans.

The center holds camps throughout the summer for kids to experience science and have fun.

But the camp also offers plenty of hands on experience.

"You can benefit on growing plants, you can benefit on hands on working. How to just become a better person in general. Herring Gut just really brings out the best of you," said Seth Benner of

Waldoboro.

Students here also learn plenty of life skills. There are workshops on resumes as well as lessons in banking and economics.

The eighth graders camp is focusing on creating their own small business.

They took us through the steps of growing their own kelp and all they could do with it.

"First you have to start off with an LPA license which is, so you can legally put in the kelp farms. And you have to do water quality testing to make sure that it's healthy. And we have to go in the pound and look for the different species living here," said Madison Barbour of Tenants Harbour.

Once they harvest the kelp, they can turn it into things like bath bombs, nail polish, and smoothies. Then they sell them locally in town.

"That's part of what we're trying to teach our youth. What are the types of skills you need to be employed? What do you have to do as a team in order to pull it off so that you can get the product that you need, and you can market it, and you can sell it. So, it's the entire business model experience for them," said Kathy Barker, Executive Director of the Learning Center.

There are only four more openings this summer for camps at the Learning Center reserved for third through fifth graders from August 5th through August 9th.