Hermon students sending love, donations to Australia with Koala Dollas

Hermon Elementary teachers Nicole Lever and Maria Rush have been teaching their students about the devastating fires in Australia.

"We have been learning about the koalas and learning about their habitats," said Maria Rush, kindergarten teacher.

Not only have they been learning about the koalas but they've been learning how to give back to them as well.

"I think it's important because you're showing them that just being one person you can change the world. You don't have to do everything, like we talked about but you can do one small thing and that makes all the difference," said Lever, a first grade teacher.

They've started a school-wide fundraising effort called Koala Dollas.

"They've amazed me of their compassion and their willingness to help others. I've had kids saying their taking money out of their piggy banks to donate for the animals and it makes me emotional because that's what I'm here for. I want to teach them compassion and love," said Lever.

"They were so excited. We've been doing a lot of writing about kolas and they were super motivated to include that in those writing and they've really looked forward to bringing in their Koala Dollas each day," said Rush.

They've raised more than a thousand dollars to help the koalas and other animals hurt in the bushfires.

And they're learning another valuable life lesson.

"Just to get them thinking about things other than themselves and to let them know there is so much happening past Hermon, past Maine, past the United States, that there's a whole world out there that we have a responsibility to take care of," said Rush.

The Koala Dollas deadline is Tuesday.

Anyone is welcome to drop off donations.

Everything raised will go to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization.