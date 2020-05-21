Hermon man arrested in relation to shooting in Bangor last Friday

Bangor police detectives have arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting last week.

Julius Willliams, 32, was arrested at his Hermon home Wednesday night.

He's charged with Reckless Conduct, a class C crime, and Attempted Elevated Aggravated Assault, a class B crime.

Williams was taken to Penobscot County Jail but has since been released on $1,000 dollars cash bail.

The arrest stems from an incident late last Friday.

Bangor police responded to a report of gunshots near York and Essex Streets.

According to investigators, they determined several gunshots were fired and two cars were involved.

They now say they've found those vehicles, which evidence technicians have processed.

The investigation is still underway.