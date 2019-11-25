Hermon family says they're thankful following Lyme disease battle

This Spring we told you about a Hermon boy working through Lyme disease.

"I haven't had medicine in six months," says Cooper Leonard.

That's a good thing to hear from anyone and 10-year-old Cooper says he's happy to be done with the medicine because that means he's done with Lyme.

"Seriously, I hate it!"

But, what he says he's really happy about is that he doesn't have to take it anymore because that means he's not feeling the debilitating symptoms of Lyme disease any more.

"Everything's back to normal and how it was before first grade when everything was normal and I didn't have Lyme disease."

"He's doing really good."

Cooper's mom, Regina, says it was a little hard to get their hopes up at first....they'd been down this road before and then the symptoms came back.

"When we got through September and October, those were always hard times for him, I was really hopeful it would work for him and his doctor is pretty confident that we've got it but with Lyme you never know so it's quite a blessing for us to think we are six months out and he's just doing so well," she says.

Now that Cooper is done fighting Lyme disease, he has a new battle he's taking on here on the ice. And it's one his family is thankful for.

"The thing to be most thankful for is your health and to see my kid finally be a normal kid and not have to deal with Lyme disease everyday is such a blessing and something we're definitely thankful for."

Coop says he's thankful for his family.

"I'm thankful for them helping me get rid of Lyme disease."