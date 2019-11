Congratulations to the Jackman-Moose River Fire Department, the proud new owners of a free fire truck.

Economy Motors in Hermon had a truck to give away and asked the public to weigh in about which department needed it most.

The family-owned used car dealer asked departments to submit letters detailing why they should win.

Nine towns were in the running, and Jackman-Moose River came out on top.

We're told they'll pick up the "new-to-them" wheels this weekend.