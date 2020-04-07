Hermon boy scout finds creative way to earn pet merit badge

A Hermon boy scout found a creative way to earn a pet merit badge.

14-year-old James Raleigh wasn't able to put on a pet show as part of that badge before social distancing measures came in to play.

So he and his mom came up with the facebook group Quarantine Pet Show.

He was able to share pictures and videos of his cat, Silky and his sister's cat, Stormy.

Others posted pictures of their pets, too.

The group quickly gained popularity, becoming an outlet for people.

James says he can't believe the response.

"It was pretty cool finding out all the different kinds of pets. Usually, I'm the one who just follows along with ideas. I don't usually help come up with ideas, I just play along with them so being the one to actually help come up with the idea this time, it feels cool for me," he said.

The public group has over 200 members so far.

James says he hopes people continue to join and share their pets.

He says he'd love to incorporate the Bangor Humane Society somehow, too.