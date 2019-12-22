Hermon Mountain open for the season

Many ski resorts around the state are open for the season.

And with kids off from school for Christmas break many folks are heading to the mountain.

Hermon Mountain Ski Area opened Thursday.

Owner Bill Whitcomb says while they opened later than they would like, the mountain has been surprisingly busy.

And even though their tubing lanes are not open yet, he and skiers agree there's still plenty to do.

"There's a variety of different trails that you can go down and have fun with your friends and all that,” said Owen Hunsinger of Hermon.

"We want to be that family area,” said Bill Whitcomb, owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area. “So, come out. The snow guns are working every second that they can. Come on out and have some fun."

Hermon Mountain is from open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. this week, except for Christmas Day.

For more information and updates on ski conditions visit the Hermon Mountain Ski Area Facebook page.