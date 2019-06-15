Carmel native overcomes health challenges; graduates high school

The last few years have been rocky for one Carmel teen who was diagnosed with brain cancer his sophomore year of high school.

A student at Hermon High School, Danton Parsons, has been working hard to get back on his feet.

Alyssa Thurlow was there Saturday as this brain cancer warrior officially became a high school graduate and earned his diploma.

"You can't describe or say in words the level of pride you have when your child walks across the stage to get their diploma, especially someone that has worked very hard and had so many struggles,” said Nicole Trogdon of Carmel.

The past few years have not been easy for Hermon High School student, Danyon Parsons.

In November of 2016, Danyon was at chess practice when he became confused.

He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where CT scans revealed a brain mass.

After more testing and a trip to Boston Children's Hospital, doctors delivered the devastating news.

Danyon had been diagnosed with brain cancer a form rare in pediatrics.

"He had almost two months of radiation and over a year of three different kinds of chemo,” said Trogdon. “He was absent from school for two years, but with his strength and determination and Hermon High School's wonderful team he was able to be home schooled and tutored right at home so that he could graduate with his class."

"Everyone who has been around me as been supporting me, which I really appreciate,” said Parsons.

Danyon's mom, Nicole, says the family has become closer throughout Danyon's battle, and now they're taking it one day at a time.

"Every moment that we have together we cherish,” said Trogdon.

After months of tribulation, Danyon is now celebrating his high school graduation with family and friends, and thanking those who have stood by his side.

"Without the student, the teachers, and his principals, he wouldn't be here today,” said explained Trogdon.

Danyon's mom says his most recent scan in May showed no evidence of disease. He still goes to the doctor every three months for a checkup.

He'll start school at Eastern Maine Community College in the fall.

Nicole says she's not sure exactly what the future holds, but they're excited for his next chapter.

"He's only been successful to this point and I hope, and know, that he will continue to be as successful as he has been,” said Trogdon.

Danyon hopes to inspire others, and says everyone can accomplish what they want if they put their mind to it.

"You can really do anything as long as you put in the effort and there is always something you gain after you work for it,” said Parsons.