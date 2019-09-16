Hermon Fire Dept ready to respond to remote emergencies this winter

Hermon Fire Department is aiming to improve safety this winter with some new rescue equipment.

The town bought a new snowmobile and trailer to allow for quick responses to remote locations.

The department also has a rescue toboggan that can be used to transport the injured.

In recent years the Hermon Fire Department has responded to 4 snowmobile-related deaths.

Hermon Assistant Fire Chief Cody Sullivan says the equipment is a welcome addition.

“Obviously snowmobiling is a big pastime in the state of Maine in the wintertime and we're going to make this asset available to the region not just to the town of Hermon.”

The equipment will be ready within the next few weeks to respond to more than 30 miles of snowmobile trails in Hermon, and beyond.

