Heritage Fest comes to Brick Store Museum

A new event picking up steam in Kennebunk

The Brick Store Museum is putting on the Kennebunk Heritage Fest this weekend.

It's aimed at recognizing all of the different backgrounds that make up the Kennebunk community.

Organizers at the museum say even they learn about new heritages they didn't know about.

"When we do these kind of big festivals, it not only allows us to be introduced to new people, but it allows people to be introduced to their community members as well, which is what we celebrate at the museum," says Cynthia Walker, Exc. Dir.

They held a historic garden party Saturday afternoon.

