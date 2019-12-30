Here's a look at the latest snowfall forecast

The snow will become steadier late Monday night and Tuesday morning across our region before warmer air arriving aloft causes the snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain across southern and eastern parts of Maine, while at the same time remaining mainly snow north and west of the Bangor Region.

As the storm lifts north along the Maine Coastline late Tuesday the mixed precipitation will likely change to rain over eastern Maine and possibly as far inland as the Bangor Region.

The snow, mix and rain will taper off Tuesday afternoon and night from south to north as the storm moves north along the Maine and New Brunswick border.

Snowfall will range from 1 to 4” along the coastal plain before the mix and change to rain.

From Waterville to Bangor on northeast to Lincoln and Topsfield 3 to 7” will likely accumulate before the snow becomes an icy mix of sleet, freezing rain and possibly a bit of plain rain.

From the Dexter, Dover-Foxcroft, Greenville and Millinocket Regions on north and west 5 to 10” will likely accumulate by the time the snow tapers off Tuesday night.