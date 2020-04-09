Helping families deal with stress during stay-at-home mandate

During the stay-at-home mandate, families are finding they’re spending far more time than normal in one space together.

Northern Light Acadia Hospital says communication among family members, especially parents and children, is more important than ever.

They say trying to find some kind of routine is a good idea.

That daily routine should always include something to look forward to, and it’s okay to feel the need for some time to yourself.

There's nothing wrong with families reaching out for help dealing with stress.

The key is to know when.

“When you’re all quarantined together, dealing with a major stressor that’s affecting the entire world, any small problems or grievances you had between you are gonna be magnified.” said Meg Callaway, Pediatric Outpatient Clinician Northern Light Health Acadia Hospital. “So, the more deliberate we are about practicing these things, the more we’re likely to guard against saying and doing hurtful things.”

Northern Light Acadia says there are a variety of family support groups online. Families looking for help dealing with stress can call the Community Crisis hotline at 1-888-568-1112.

