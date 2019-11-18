Help us help our neighbors, it's the week to donate turkeys

'Tis the season for giving.

We'll join our friends from Penquis and Z107.3 this week to help put a Thanksgiving meal on the table for those in need.

It all starts Tuesday morning at 6 when Kid from Z107.3 begins his three day campout in the parking lot of the Brewer Hannaford.

On thursday, we'll hold our annual turkey telethon during our 5pm and 6pm newscasts.

The goal is to provide a meal for 5,000 families throughout our region.

If you can't make it to Brewer or won't be able to call in Thursday night, you can still help out.

You can make a donation any time this week by texting TURKEY to 44321.

Or you can visit: https://www.penquis.org/donate/#provide-a-turkey-for-thanksgiving