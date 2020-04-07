Help is available for those suffering domestic violence during isolation

There are many safety challenges for victims of domestic violence.

All are increased exponentially with the challenges of COVID-19.

Court officials, law enforcement, and community partners are reminding anyone who is in need of services, help is available.

Deputy District Attorney, Devon DeMarco says, "There is a misconception that law enforcement officers aren't making arrests, that the jail is essentially closed, or that the courthouse is not hearing cases. Law enforcement will still make arrests in appropriate situations. The jail is open for offenders that need to be in the jail. And judges are reviewing things like protection from abuse orders even if the court is on limited hours. It's important that people know that these services are still available even if on a limited basis for those people that need them."

Here is a list of resources available for you or someone you may know suffering from domestic violence:

Partners for Peace 24/7 Helpline:

1 (800) 863-9909

partnersforpeaceme.org

Rape Response Services 24/7 Helpline:

1 (800) 871-7741

rrsonline.org

These 24/7 helplines are available to victims or friends and family of victims looking for assistance.

Victim Witness Advocates for legal assistance from Penobscot County can be reached by calling 561-6201.

Piscataquis County Advocates can be reached at 564-2181.