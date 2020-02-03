Help for heating costs

• You may be eligible for assistance if your total household income falls within the income eligibility guidelines which is the greater of 150% Federal Poverty Level (FPL) or 60% of State. The income guidelines can be found on the Penquis website as well.

• If your heat is included in your rent, you may still apply for HEAP especially if you receive SNAP benefits if you do not your SNAP benefits will be effected.

• If you are eligible for HEAP, you also may qualify for other programs that require HEAP eligibility:

o If you receive residential electric service from an electric utility and you are not living in government subsidized housing, you may be eligible for assistance with your electric bills from your electric utility's Low Income Assistance Plan (LIAP).

o If your home is not as energy efficient as it could be, you may qualify for home weatherization improvements through our Weatherization Program.

o If your heating system is in need of repair or replacement, you may qualify for the Central Heating Improvement Program (CHIP).

• What to expect when calling for an appointment.

• Priority appointments are for households with children under 2 and older than 60, who were approved last year and whose heat is not included in their rental costs.

• What to bring to your appointment can be found on the Penquis website. https://www.penquis.org/services/heating-utilities/heating-assistance-liheap/

• Avoid the wait and rush and have your benefit on your account ready for next year.

For the HEAP appointment line, please call 207-973-3630 or 1-800-215-4942.

You can also try any of these local numbers:

• Bangor: 207-973-3500

• Dover: 207-564-7116

• Lincoln: 207-794-3093

• Rockland: 207-596-0361