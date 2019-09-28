Helicopter crashes in Sanford

A helicopter crashed at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport Saturday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A spokeperson for the agency said a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in the grass next to Runway 14 at the airport shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The only person on board was the pilot, the spokesperson said.

There was no information available on the condition of the pilot.

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the crash and determine the probable cause, the FAA spokesperson said.