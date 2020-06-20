Helen's Restaurant of Ellsworth honoring local law enforcement officers

Helen's Restaurant in Ellsworth has found a tasty way to say 'thank you' to local law enforcement officers.

For the past week, they have been honoring five local officers from the Ellsworth Police Department each day by providing a meal.

Community members could sponsor an officer for five dollars, buying them lunch and dessert.

Owner Melanie Fox says next week they will be doing the same for every member of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

"We needed to have some focus on them that was about what they bring to the community and they do so much for us. I wish we could do it everyday for every officer. They are real people, they have feelings just like we do and they are good people. So I feel like that needs to be recognized," said owner, Melanie Fox.

To sponsor an officer and to see who is being featured each day visit Helen's Restaurant of Ellsworth on Facebook.

