Helen's Restaurant hosting carhop on Saturday

Helen's Restaurant is going back to the 19-50's this weekend to encourage folks to come out to eat.

On Saturday night they will be hosting a "carhop."

From 4 to 7:30 PM you can enjoy a hot meal served right to your car.

It's just what you would get if you were inside the restaurant.

Servers will be sporting 50's attire and doing the best they can to meet all of your needs.

Melanie Fox says, "If I can keep a few of them employed and working a few amount of hours, they are happy to do it. Most people that work don't want to draw unemployment and that would be their choice, let me work and do what I can to make ends meet. So, that is our hope is just be able to survive to keep a few of them employed."

The owner says please stay in your car when you get there.

Let your server take care of everything from there.