Hebron man crashes stolen car, police say

A crash that temporarily shut down Portland Road in Gray Thursday morning involved a car the had been reported stolen, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Joseph Lamoin, 33, of Hebron, was trying to pass numerous vehicles when he crashed the stolen car head-on into a Ford Ranger.

The crash caused the car Lamoin was driving to spin out of control, hit an embankment, and roll over several times.

Lamoin is facing several charges, including operating under the influence and unauthorized use of property.

Lamoin and his passenger, Sandra Landry, 50, were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured.

Deputies said the car was not involved in a chase and no deputies were nearby when the crash happened.