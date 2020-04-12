Heavy rain, strong winds to affect Maine Monday

A strong area of low pressure once again moves in Monday.

This storm will push to our north and west Monday afternoon and Monday night. This means we will be on the warm side of the storm with rain, even across the north and mountains.

The rain will be heavy at times as well.

This may cause concerns for minor flooding as some areas will still have snow on the ground from this past storm. It will be very windy as well, wind gusts out of the south could be as high as 40-50 mph inland, and 50-60 mph near the coast.

This will likely cause damaging impacts with downed trees and power lines.

Numerous to widespread power outages possible, especially closer to the coast.

This has prompted a high wind watch for the coast and all of Downeast, including the Bangor area.