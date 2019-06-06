Heavy equipment fills Skowhegan Fairgrounds for annual show

Heavy equipment filled the Skowhegan Fairgrounds Thursday.

The 28th annual American Public Works Show took place.

We're told the equipment and trade show is the biggest fundraiser for the Maine Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Organizers say vendors come from all over the state.

They say after the long winter, it's the perfect opportunity for folks in the industry to come together.

"It's a lot of fun to see the guys a little more relaxed. They're not out in the field, plowing snow, and that kind of thing. So, it's really nice to see them wander around and looking at the new equipment and getting some good ideas to bring back to their towns and cities," said Maine Chapter APWA VP, Doug Howard.

Not only did people get to look at the new equipment, they also got to try some of it out.

Organizers say they've already gotten a lot of feedback for next year's show.