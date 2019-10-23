Heavy rain brought flooding to parts of the state Wednesday

Today's heavy rain brought flooding to parts of Maine.

Perry Road in Bangor was shut down for several hours this morning because of standing water.

A car stuck in the water and had to be pulled out.

Work crews were scattered throughout the state cleaning up the mess left by the storm.

"This time of the year with all the leaves falling off of the trees it plugs up the sewer drains. So, once that plugs up the water just sits on top and piles up on the roads. We are all out with rakes and shovels trying to clean the leaves off so the water can drain off the city streets." Says Bangor Public Works Director, Eric Willett.

For the latest updates on road conditions go to the City of Bangor's Facebook page.