Representatives from Central Maine Power were in Farmington Tuesday night to speak to the Selectboard about a proposed 145-mile power transmission line that would bring power from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts.

About 100 people came out to the meeting, most of whom are opposed to the bill.

Central Maine Power spokesman John Carrol was interrupted multiple times during his presentation on the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

He gave the details of the proposal and talked about what he says are the benefits of the plan.

"The claims that Maine doesn't need this project are unfounded," said Carrol. "Maine is as much a part of New England as any other state. We are suffering the consequences of high pricing. We are suffering the environmental consequences of our dependence on carbon-based fuels. And we also are equally vulnerable, as with our sister states, to unreliability, fundamental unreliability of supply."

Many in opposition were given the opportunity to ask Carrol questions.

"Am I going to have kids or not?" asked construction company owner Samuel Day, who opposes the project. "Because are these special places going to be something that I can take my kids to? These trout ponds I've been able to enjoy, that I've carried canoes 6 miles into to enjoy cold, clean water, pristine fisheries. You can't put a price on that. And frankly I think a lot of things you've said tonight have been condescending to people that have spoken."

A representative from the Natural Resources Council of Maine also spoke in opposition to the transmission.

Farmington will hold a town vote on the proposal about a month from now.