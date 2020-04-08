Hearts line windows of Bangor Catholic school

Hearts. They mean a lot of things to many people, and despite any definition, a Catholic school in Bangor has filled their windows with them.

You can see them on the outside of the St. John campus of All Saints School on State Street.

It's their way of sharing some joy with the entire community during the Christian season of holiness.

As families make plans for a non-traditional celebration of Easter, the Diocese of Portland says all Catholic churches in Maine that have bells will ring them this Sunday at noon.

How long the bells ring is up to each church, and they encourage other denominations to join in by ringing their bells as well.