'Heart of Pittsfield' to light up Mill Pond

If you're looking for a way to get outside the house and enjoy the outdoors, why not take in a pond fire?

There will be one Thursday night on Mill Pond in Pittsfield.

What is a pond fire you ask? It’s an event that happens on the night of a full moon.

This is the fifth year Heart of Pittsfield has been putting them on.

They'll light a fire in five rings around the pond for folks to enjoy.

Organizers aren't sure how many people turn out for these fires each spring and summer, but they're hoping they'll gain more attention.

"We see a lot of people walking now because we live right on the Main Street and so there's a lot of people out walking and riding bikes. Maybe we'll get a different viewpoint this year and different comments,” said Don Woodruff of Heart of Pittsfield.

The fires are lit at dusk.

Here is the schedule for the pond fires going forward:

Friday, June 5

Sunday, July 5

Monday, August 3

Wednesday, September 2

