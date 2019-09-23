Hearing to be held Tuesday regarding evidence in case against Sharon Carrillo

A hearing will be held in Belfast on Tuesday regarding evidence in the case against the mother of Marissa Kennedy.

Sharon Carrillo's defense team hopes to be given access to documents that the lawyer of Julio Carrillo has said exist.

Julio was sentenced to 55 years for killing Marissa, his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Sharon Carrillo's lawyers say Julio Carrillo's defense team says they have proof Sharon was involved in the beating of the child.

Sharon Carrillo is charged with murder.

Her trial is expected to begin in December.