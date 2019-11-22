Hearing with former Tremont Consolidated School teacher wraps up

The hearing continued Friday in the case of a former teacher and coach at Tremont Consolidated School who wants a new trial.

51-year-old Ben Hodgdon was found guilty in 2016 of sexually abusing a minor.

He claims evidence and witnesses were tampered with during the trial and accusations were made during closing arguments that were not true.

He also says his attorney did a poor job representing him.

His family would like to see the charges dismissed.

Frank Stanley, the victim's father said, "It's not fair for some young girl who never had a chance to have a life and for some school teacher especially to take her innocence away from her at such a young age is pathetic. It is time to move on, it's time for all of us to heal. We can't forgive this act if we can't get to the end of it."

Hilary Hodgdon, Ben's wife said, "They also buried medical evidence that belonged to their witness proving that it was physically impossible for a story. They allowed her to make false statements and they knowingly did these things and yet they got away with it and we have been baffled and disgusted and moderately hopeful we can draw some attention to this."

No word yet on when the final decision on the request for a new trial will be made.