Healthy Living: September 17, 2019

In recent weeks, outbreaks of severe lung disease tied to vaping have been reported in alarming numbers across the US. An alert released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) 5 days ago reports 380 cases spanning 36 states and 1 US territory; 6 of these patients died, all in different states. These reflect only confirmed and probable cases, not possible ones. States are actively trying to define and standardize classification for this illness, and I expect these numbers will continue to rise as more cases are recognized and perhaps past cases are reevaluated in retrospect.

All 380 patients had known use of e-cigarettes products which include various devices, liquids, refill pods and/or cartridges. These products can contain nicotine, THC, CBD oil, flavorings and other liquids/chemicals Most of the reported patients used products containing THC, many contained THC and nicotine, some contained only nicotine. The disease is thought to be a chemical exposure reaction. There is no evidence of infection in these patients.

E-cigarettes/vaping devices come in a variety of shapes and sizes. For example, the JUUL product looks like a flash drive, there are vaping pens, hookah's and other systems as well. They all work the same way: Liquid is heated, aerosolized and then inhaled. The use of these products has become very popular, especially with teenagers and young adults.

We do not yet know any specific causative agent(s) for this lung disease. No specific vaping type or product has been identified and thus no product can be considered safe.

Investigation into this disease is aggressively being pursued. In the interim the CDC has some recommendations for protecting yourself.

1 Unsurprisingly, the first piece of advice is to NOT VAPE in any form at all if possible

2 If you continue to vape, monitor yourself closely for the development of any symptoms of illness (see below)

3 If you continue to vape, do not buy any products off the street

4 If you continue to vape, do not modify any products you use

5 If you are vaping to stop smoking, do not return to cigarettes; you can see your provider for other products to help with nicotine addiction

6 Seek healthcare right away if you are vaping and develop any of the symptoms below.

Symptoms of Severe Lung Disease Reported by Some Patients in This Outbreak

• Patients in this investigation have reported symptoms such as:

o cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain

o nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

o fatigue, fever, or abdominal pain

• Some patients have reported that their symptoms developed over a few days, while others have reported that their symptoms developed over several weeks. A lung infection does not appear to be causing the symptoms.

(from CDC website)

1. American Academy of Pediatrics Policy Statement. Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems.

Pediatrics. 2015 136(5):1018-1026

2. https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease/need-to-know/index.html

