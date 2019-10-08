Healthy Living: October 8, 2019

Over 30 million Americans are diabetic, which is the leading cause of blindness, and 1/3 of diabetics have had an eye exam.

Microvascular disease behind the eye causes visual loss and blindness. Specifically, visual loss results from:

1. Diabetic Macular Edema: swelling caused by leaking injured blood vessels in the back of the eye

2. Ischemia: loss of blood vessels from the back of the eye

3. Retinal neovascularization: growth of abnormal blood vessels in back of the eye

4. Hemorrhage: bleeding from abnormal blood vessels growing in back of the eye

5. Retinal Detachment: tractional separation of photosensitive lining in back of eye caused by scarring and contraction of abnormal blood vessel growing in the back of the eye

Treatment options:

1. Laser

2. Intravitreal Injections: delivery of medicine to the inside of the eye

3. Surgery

