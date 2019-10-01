Healthy Living: October 1, 2019

This past week, the CDC in Augusta reported on the first documented case of Influenza A for this season. The individual was low risk and there have been no reported problems with recovery but it was reported that they had not received a seasonal flu shot. Just as predictable as the changing leaf colors, Maine will start the annual (and hopefully minor) 'influenza season' in early October and last until spring. Worldwide it is serious enough to result in 3-5 million cases per year with up to a half million deaths per year. With recent data showing that only 52% of the adult population is currently planning to get a flu shot this year, many public health officials are concerned that complacency may be in fashion this year.

First, let's do a review of what we know about this disease. There are three major groups of Influenza virus but only The A and B strain are major human pathogens. The A strain is generally considered more severe; however, the less common B strain can still occasionally be lethal. Both are considered respiratory viruses, attacking the nose/sinuses, throat and lung. One should not use Influenza or "the flu" to refer to illnesses that affect the intestinal system. The so called "intestinal flu" is actually caused by other germs such as parvovirus, and E. coli strains.

Symptoms can be delayed for 2-5 days after contact of the virus, and it is during this time frame that unsuspecting individuals can spread the disease. The first symptoms can be malaise, and body aches and in some individuals this will progress to high fevers and cough. The latter can be signs that the virus is attacking the lungs which can lead to pneumonia. For high risk individuals, the viral pneumonia can progress to bacterial overgrowth and then septicemia with potential deadly consequences.

Fortunately most of us are not at the highest risk for these outcomes. Let's review the groups with the highest vulnerability:

• Children under 5 years, but especially those under 12 months

• Adults over 65 years of age

• Residents of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities

• Anyone with a weakened immune system

• Pregnant women, up to the first 2 weeks post-partum

• Those with chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, liver disease, and Diabetes.

• Obese individuals with BMI (body mass Index) of 40 or higher

Experts strongly advise that anyone with above risks obtain the seasonal flu shot.

Yes, there are oral medications (amantadine and others) which have FDA approval for potential use, but most infectious disease experts will point out that these are best started within 48 hours of symptoms, and only slightly decrease the severity of the disease or its duration. Worse, there has been increasing resistance to these meds, thought to be a result of their indiscriminate use in Russian and parts of Asia. As a result, the CDC states that the benefits may not outweigh the risks.

Really, the simplest and best advice is to:

1) Prevent the spread, by covering coughs and sneezes, hand-washing and avoidance of public contact when ill.

2) Decrease both your probability of severe disease and the potential that you could spread the disease by getting the annual flu shot.

The flu shot is admittedly not perfect. First, it is most effective against three or four subtypes of the Influenza A virus that would be predicted to be prevalent, and may not provide much protection the strain you might have. Second, one may still get the disease after vaccine, but research does show that it would generally be milder and better tolerated. Yes, it can be confusing to some because there are various types of vaccine: nasal vs injection, trivalent or quadrivalent. And for the vast majority of people, I you get the best vaccine advice from your PCP or clinical pharmacist. I also would advise everyone to take the considerate measures to prevent the spread to loved ones and strangers. Overall, I try to tell my patients that it is like playing Poker. You should look at the odds and take the best set of cards that would result in a win most of the time. Remember if you win this round you get to play again next fall!

