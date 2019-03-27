Healthy Living: March 26, 2019

1. As the nation's oldest state in median age, we have a disproportinate increase in seniors with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia.

2. Families and health care providers are usually good at detecting dementia (more severe impairment) but not so good at detecting mild cognitive impairment.

3. Even mild cognitive impairment can put people at risk of getting lost, financial scams and medication errors.

4. There are some ways to distinquish "benign forgetfulness" from mild cognitive impairment that is a prodrome to dementia.

5. There are some proven methods of slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment to dementia.

6. There are research studies being done in Maine that will help scientists and health care providers find ways to prevent normal cognitive aging progressing to mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Resources for information on healthy brain aging and reducing risk of Alzheimer's disease:

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/healthybrain/index.htm

https://www.alz.org/maine

https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/cognitive-health-and-older-adults

Information on clinical trials to prevent or treat Alzheimer's disease:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/