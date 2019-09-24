Healthy Living: Maine Initiative for Neurologic Aging and Health

Maine Initiative for Neurologic Aging and Health (MAINAH)

MAINAH is a project initiated by Northern Light Health's Acadia Hospital and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Clinical Research. It is both a registry for people interested in healthy brain aging and a longitudinal study of physical and mental health, diet, exercise and sleep on memory, cognitive function and mobility through adult life.

Enrollment in MAINAH is free, gives you the latest research findings in cognitive aging, Alzheimer's disease and related dementia, information on local services and importantly, updates on research projects in Maine that might be relevant for you. There is no obligation to participate in research. With future grant funding, participation in MAINAH will make available gene sequencing and advanced brain imaging to help you understand your risk and resilience to Alzheimer's disease.>