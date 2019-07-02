Healthy Living: July 2, 2019

A macular hole is a defect in the center of the retina, the critical light sensing part of the eye. Macular holes are most common in patients older than 50 years old. They are twice as common in females than males, and there is a 15% chance of the second eye becoming involved.

Symptoms include blur, distortion, and a central blind spot. Successful outcomes require closure of the macular hole, which is achieved by a surgical procedure called a vitrectomy. Advances in vitrectomy surgery techniques have increased the success rate of closure.

