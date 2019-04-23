Healthy Living: April 23, 2019

Scleral buckling is a surgical procedure used to repair a retinal detachment. The scleral, or the white of the eye, is the outer supporting layer of the eyeball. In this surgery, a surgeon attaches a piece of silicone or a sponge onto the white of the eye at the spot of a retinal tear. The buckle is designed to repair retinal detachment by pushing the sclera toward the retinal tear or break.

The retina is a layer of tissue on the inside of the eye. It transmits visual information from the optic nerve to your brain. A detached retina shifts from its normal position. If left untreated, retinal detachment can cause permanent loss of vision.

Sometimes, the retina doesn't completely detach from the eye, but instead forms a tear. Scleral buckling can sometimes be used to repair retinal tears, which can prevent retinal detachment.

How does scleral buckling work?

Scleral buckling takes place in a surgical setting. Your doctor may give you the option of general anesthesia where you'll sleep through the procedure. Or your doctor may allow you to remain awake.

Your doctor will provide specific instructions beforehand so you can prepare for the procedure. You'll likely be required to fast before surgery and avoid eating after midnight on the day of surgery. Your doctor will also provide information as to whether you need to stop taking certain medications.

Risks and complications of scleral buckling:

Overall, scleral buckling for the repair of retinal detachments and vision restoration can produce positive results. Complications, however, can occur, and there are risks associated with surgery.

If you've had previous eye surgery and have existing scar tissue, this procedure may not initially repair a retinal detachment. If not, you'll have to repeat the procedure and your doctor will need to remove existing scar tissue before proceeding.

Other risks and complications associated with this surgery include:

• Infection

• Double vision

• Cataracts

• Bleeding

• Glaucoma

• Repeated detachment

• New retinal tears

Contact your doctor immediately if you have any bleeding, develop a fever, or if you experience increased pain, swelling, or decreased vision.