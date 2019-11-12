Healthy Living : November 12, 2019

The wonder of regenerative medicine is before us.

Overview of the current state and future of cell therapy for Age-Related Macular Degeneration will be presented

1. Challenges and Potential of treating Macular Degeneration with cell therapy

2. Strategies

A. Cell Replacement Therapy

B. Cellular Trophic Factors

C. Induced Pluripotential Stem Cells

D. Differentiated Cell Lines

