Healthy Living: May 14, 2019

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanks to little revolutions in technology and technique, minimally invasive retina surgery can potentially lead to better outcomes for patients and surgeons alike.
• Smaller gauge instruments (0.4mm in diameter!)
• More efficient instruments (10,000 CPM! That is 167 per second!)
• Safer surgery
• Greater versatility
• Increased surgical options
• More choices for the surgeon to address challenging and complex retinal situations such as diabetic tractional retinal detachments and proliferative vitreoretinopathy
These advances include these potential benefits:
• Smaller wounds (amazingly miniature, 0.40 mm)
• Faster wound healing
• Diminished scarring
• Improved patient comfort
• Reduced postoperative inflammation
• Earlier visual recovery
Smaller instrumentation is better and now it is also more efficient and safer.