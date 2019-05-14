Healthy Living: May 14, 2019

Thanks to little revolutions in technology and technique, minimally invasive retina surgery can potentially lead to better outcomes for patients and surgeons alike.

• Smaller gauge instruments (0.4mm in diameter!)

• More efficient instruments (10,000 CPM! That is 167 per second!)

• Safer surgery

• Greater versatility

• Increased surgical options

• More choices for the surgeon to address challenging and complex retinal situations such as diabetic tractional retinal detachments and proliferative vitreoretinopathy

These advances include these potential benefits:

• Smaller wounds (amazingly miniature, 0.40 mm)

• Faster wound healing

• Diminished scarring

• Improved patient comfort

• Reduced postoperative inflammation

• Earlier visual recovery

Smaller instrumentation is better and now it is also more efficient and safer.