Healthy Living: March 5, 2019



Most people are familiar with the condition of liver cirrhosis that can be result from severe and prolonged alcohol intake or infection with hepatitis viruses. Many less people are familiar with another very common condition that could lead to liver cirrhosis and its complications, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. This is a condition that is becoming more common and has become in many places the leading cause of liver cirrhosis.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is a medical condition that is characterized by the buildup of fat in the liver. There are two types: Nonalcoholic fatty liver, which is generally a benign condition not associated with any inflammation and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH which involves inflammation. To be diagnosed with one of these conditions the person must not have a history of heavy alcohol use or any other problem that could explain the liver condition.

These conditions have become increasingly common in the Western world with the rise of obesity. In these cases, the liver functions normally and there are no symptoms. As a result this condition is mostly diagnosed incidentally when a person has imaging tests of the abdomen for other reasons. One way to reduce the amount of fat in the liver is to lose weight if you are overweight. Aside from that there is no real treatment for nonalcoholic fatty liver. In its more severe form the fat deposition in the liver can cause inflammation. This can lead to NASH and it occurs more frequently in patients with other medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and the intake of certain medications such as amiodarone and estrogens. Again this condition does not cause any symptoms and is diagnosed in about 3-5% of Americans who have a liver biopsy. Most of these patients are women, between the ages of 40 and 60 but it can also occur at the pediatric population.

NASH is also mostly diagnosed incidentally on routine blood tests that show abnormalities in the liver function tests or imaging tests of the abdomen. Additional blood tests are useful to rule out other causes of liver disease. A liver biopsy is sometimes needed to confirm the diagnosis and can be used to determine the severity of the inflammation and detect early signs of liver cirrhosis.

There is no cure for NASH and the treatment focuses on controlling some of the medical conditions associated with it such as diabetes and obesity and monitoring for progression. Weight loss can be achieved via at diet modification or weight loss surgery but it should be gradual and with the help of a specialist if possible. Patients with NASH should avoid alcohol and should get vaccinated against hepatitis viruses.

Most people with NASH will not develop serious liver disease but some will. The most serious complication is cirrhosis and some of the complications of cirrhosis can be life-threatening. To get more information about this disease please consult with your healthcare provider. In this case, prevention is the best treatment