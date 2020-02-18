Healthy Living : February 17, 2020

Surgery is almost always used to repair a retinal tear, hole or detachment in the eye.

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center stopped by the TV5 studio to talk about the role of Perfluorocarbon (PFO) Liquid in advanced Retinal Surgery.

1. Indications

2. Advantages

3. Technique

4. Outcomes

References:

Hanout M, Muni RH. Novel surgical technique to remove retained subfoveal perfluorocarbon liquid [Notes:published online April 10, 2019] . Retin Cases Brief Rep. doi:10.1097/ICB.0000000000000875