Healthy Living - February 26, 2019

February 25 - March 3 marks national eating disorders awareness week. This year's theme, "Come as You Are," focuses on unifying the community and research of people with eating disorders. Eating disorders continue to be a major concern in America, as people struggle to find a balance between increasing rates of obesity, developing a positive body image, and healthy lifestyles.

Yet, an estimated 20 million women and 10 million men in America will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime. For certain eating disorders, for example binge eating disorder, over half of these people will never receive any formal treatment.

What are the Types of Eating Disorders? There are three major types of eating disorders.

1. Anorexia Nervosa involves having a distorted body image where a person sees themselves as overweight even when they are dangerously thin. People with anorexia have an intense fear of gaining weight, and often develop unusual habits such as refusing to eat around other people. Anorexia usually occurs in women, and is often accompanied by infrequent or absent menstrual periods.

2. Bulimia Nervosa involves eating excessive quantities of food, sometimes in secret, then trying to purge the body of the food and calories by using laxatives, vomiting, exercising or diuretics. People with bulimia nervosa usually feel ashamed and disgusted as they binge, yet also feel relieved of tension once the binge-purge cycle is complete.

3. Binge Eating Disorder involves frequent episodes of excessive, out-of-control eating. However, there is no attempt to purge the body of excess calories.

What Causes Eating Disorders?

· Cultural Messages and Weight Teasing: Children, particularly girls, begin to express concerns or weight or body shape as early as age 6. About 40-60% of elementary age girls have concerns about their weight. About 4 in 10 children who are overweight are teased or bullied about their weight, which is associated with increased risk of weight gain and binge eating.

· Personality traits: There appear to be specific personality traits which may make people more at risk for restricting eating (anorexia) or binge eating (bulimia or binge eating disorder. People with anorexia tend to be perfectionistic and desire to have high levels of control. People with bulimia or binge eating disorder are often impulsive.

· Other Mental Health Disorders: People with eating disorders suffer higher rates of other mental disorders than expected. Often, eating disorders co-exist with major depression, anxiety disorders, or substance use disorders. Researchers do not yet fully understand the relationship between eating disorders and other disorders, such as which condition appears to cause or contribute to the other condition.

Helping myself or someone else get to treatment:

Getting treatment for yourself or someone in your life, takes time and courage. You may debate the usefulness of treatment (it really works!). Or, in helping someone else, it may take more than one conversation. Here are some points about treatment that might help.

1. Learn about eating disorders and treatment options: Having an understanding of the behaviors, feelings, and treatment options for eating disorders will help you to feel more confident and supportive.

2. Get a good diagnosis: One first step is to receive a good assessment to determine which, if any, eating disorder you are experiencing. Many people with eating disorders also struggle with clinical depression or anxiety, so sorting out the issues is an important first step.

3. Know the different types of therapies: The best type of treatment depends on the nature and severity of the eating disorder. For disorders like anorexia, a team that includes a physician, psychologist or other therapist, and dietician may be the best option. Therapy usually involves a blend of developing healthier eating habits, as well as addressing underlying emotional struggles and personality traits.

Is Treatment for Eating Disorders Necessary? The sooner that treatment starts for an eating disorder, the easier it is to treat. Eating disorders don't usually go away by themselves. And, if left untreated, eating disorders can cause serious physical problems (like anemia, tooth decay, and hair and bone loss) as well as severe emotional distress. Individuals with anorexia have a mortality rate 18 times higher than peers who do not have eating disorders.

Where else can I find help?

Information about eating disorders is available at:

American Psychological Association https://www.apa.org/helpcenter/eating

National Institute of Mental Health

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/eating-disorders/index.shtml

National Eating Disorders Association https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/about-us

Acadia Hospital (www.acadiahospital.org http://www.acadiahospital.org