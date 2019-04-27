Healthy Kids Day held at Bangor Region YMCA

Kids and their families were able to stop in at the Bangor Region Y-M-C-A for their annual Healthy Kids Day.

The goal is to get kids away from their electronics and do something fun and educational instead.

Folks who aren't members of the YMCA were able to join in on the fun.

There were many activities including face painting, making lava lamps, and swimming in an inflatable obstacle course.

"So we want to get them away from their phones and talking with each other. We got the activities for the kids but we've also got kids in here helping and volunteering. We've got middle schoolers, high schoolers, that are actually doing the face painting and helping with the lava lamps. So it is really a great way to get not only the kids in the community involved but also older kids involved with the community."

YMCA's around the country participated.