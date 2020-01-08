BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia will be undertaking a Diabetes Prevention Program - a CDC approved year-long, lifestyle change program to help prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes.
The 2020 session will begin in mid-January and runs through to mid April.
Healthy Acadia to launch Diabetes Prevention Program
By News Desk |
Posted: Wed 7:09 AM, Jan 08, 2020
