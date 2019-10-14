Healthy Acadia SNAP ed classes

Healthy Acadia offers snap ed classes with a variety of classes for Children, teens, and adults. The goal of these classes is to educate people on how to shop , cook, and eat, on a budget. While picking up healthy eating habits.

The classes for children focus on eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For teens and adults, participants can learn how to prepare simple, healthy, and affordable meals at home.

They will also offer an interactive grocery store tour. Led by a nutrition educator. On the tour participants will learn shopping tips, how to read labels and compare prices to learn how to buy healthy foods on a limited budget. Folks on the tour will receive a $10 gift card.

If you would like to contact Healthy Acadia you can reach them at healthyacadia.org