Healthy Acadia offers help to opioid addicts through Downeast Project Hope

Are you addicted to opioids, heroin, or other prescription drugs?

It's time to get help through the Downeast Project Hope.

Connect with a volunteer "angel" who can help you access the treatment and services you need to start down your own path to recovery.

Any person who enters any of the police departments and ask for help from the Downeast Project Hope may voluntarily turn in heroin, opioids, needles or other drug paraphernalia for disposal.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Mosier sat down with Brian Sullivan during our TV5 Morning News on Monday to discuss how the program will help addicts.

“You will not be arrested. You will not be charged with a crime. You will not be jailed,” said Mosier.

Tuesdays - 8am-4pm: Ellsworth Police Department: 667-2168

