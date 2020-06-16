Healthy Acadia offering "No Buts" training program for tobacco retailers

Healthy Acadia is offering free online training sessions for employees and managers of retail establishments that sell tobacco products.

The 30-minute sessions are to help retailers gain knowledge of new tobacco laws, and to offer other free resources to deter underage tobacco sales.

The training covers retailer responsibilities, how to block underage sales, and understanding store policy on handling difficult situations.

Stores that complete the program can earn compliance credits that can be used should a violation occur.

As part of our tobacco prevention work, we are very concerned about the youth vaping epidemic, said Mia Petrini, Community Health Coordinator at Healthy Acadia. “So it’s very important that tobacco retailers adhere to rules and regulations governing the sale of their products. We are here to encourage and support that compliance wherever we can.”

Healthy Acadia says they'll be sending out emails to tobacco retailers with a link to register. Sessions will be held in June, July, and August.