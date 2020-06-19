Healthy Acadia offering AmeriCorps service opportunities

Healthy Acadia is offering several AmeriCorps service opportunities across northeastern Maine this summer, through Maine Recovery Corps.

Eligible individuals would serve anywhere from 25 to 40 hours a week from July 1st through the end of August.

Responsibilities could include recovery coaching and recovery support services, assisting with programs responding to public health issues related to COVID-19, or a combination of both.

RecoveryCorps members are needed to serve communities in eight counties in Northern and Eastern Maine

“Being able to go and be the response and connect with people in need can make this experience turn into something positive," said Paige Johnston, Maine RecoveryCorps Program Director.

For more information or to submit an application, go to my.americorps.gov

