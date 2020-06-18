Healthy Acadia is offering a program to help teenagers learn the dangers of tobacco use

Healthy Acadia wants to help teenagers learn to talk to their friends about the dangers of tobacco use.

They're offering a four-step program to give kids the confidence to speak up.

Each lesson will focus on a different topic about tobacco and nicotine use and ways to take action.

The four-day series runs from three to four o'clock, starting Tuesday.

These talks will be held virtually through zoom meetings.

"It gives teens really useful transferable skills that they can use in all kinds of conversations in their life. Specifically, doing it virtually give them an opportunity to connect with teens in the Downeast area that they might not normally be able to connect with because they're in a different school or a different area," said Community Health Coordinator Sarra Bridges.

To learn more about this event and sign up, you can contact Corrie Hunkler at corrie.hunkler@healthyacadia.org.